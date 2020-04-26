David de Gea has said he doesn’t see himself leaving Manchester United for ‘many years’ to come as he looks ahead to completing a decade at Old Trafford since his move from Atletico Madrid. Also Read - COVID-19 Outbreak: Premier League Comes Up With 'Project Restart' To Complete Remaining Season | Report

The goalkeeper has had a mixed 2019-20 Premier League with United managing eight clean sheets while conceding 30 goals in 29 appearances. Add to that the emergence of Dean Henderson who has impressed during his loan-spell at Sheffield United, the Spaniard's place as the No.1 is under threat.

But De Gea isn't worried.

“‘I’m getting older. Just to be a part of this club is amazing. So imagine, 10 years, it’s like a dream,” he told Daily Mail. “It’s great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here more years, many years.”

The 29-year-old signed new long-term contract in September last year worth £375,000-a-week.

United were fifth in the Premier League table and showing signs of improvement following the addition of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window when coronavirus pandemic halted the season.

“I think the whole team improved a lot,” De Gea said. “We were in a good moment. I think we were in very good, top form. We didn’t concede many goals and, of course, with Bruno he brings a lot of quality. He’s a clever player, a top midfielder.”

He continued, “The team improved with him and it was a pity that everything stopped because we were in a good moment, but hopefully with some players that were injured will be fit when it all starts again, so it will be a good challenge for everyone.”

With all major sporting events currently suspended across the globe, there’s no clear word over whether Premier League will resume anytime soon or will be cancelled altogether.