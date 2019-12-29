Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his post-retirement plans and one of them involves acting in a movie.

Speaking at the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference, Ronaldo added he wants to improve his English and continue to challenge himself even after bringing down curtains on his storied football career.

“In my life I always try to learn, educate myself and train myself in what interests me,” the 34-year-old said.”There is life after football. Winning a Champions League will not make me happier, though of course I want to win it.”

He continued, But I am preparing for a new life in which I want to participate in new things, [such as] improving my English, making a movie in Hollywood…And for that you have to leave your comfort zone, learn more and more and challenge yourself, something that I love. And, of course, surround yourself with intelligent people.”

Alongside Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is regarded as the greatest forward of his generation. During his career, the Portuguese has won league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Besides that he’s a multiple Champions League winner and has also won silverware with his national team.

He’s a four-time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner as well.

When asked the secret behind his stunning consistency, Ronaldo said, “There are no secrets or miracles. It’s not a coincidence that I have won in all the places where I have been. When you are a champion, you always win. Without much work, without dedication and passion for what you do, you can’t get everything; trophies, records and statistics. But the most important thing is to always keep the motivation to maintain this high level. I no longer have to prove anything to anyone but myself and my family. Now I have to enjoy this.”