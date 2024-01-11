Home

Delhi: Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. The Indian top-order batter has a massive following on social space. Kohli has followers in all parts of the globe and this recent clip is proof of that. In a clip going viral on social space, YouTuber IShowSpeed shows football icon Ronaldo Nazario Kohli and asks him if he can recognise the cricketer.

Initially, Ronaldo quizzed, “Who?” when Speed asked, “Do You know Virat Kohli?”. However, Speed then showed a photo of the Indian superstar and mentioned, “He’s the best, better than Babar Azam”, to which Ronaldo nodded in agreement that he knew Kohli. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Speed – Do you know Virat Kohli, he is the GOAT of cricket?! Ronaldo Nazario- Yeah definitely. pic.twitter.com/MbFYNCoRGf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Kohli will miss the 1st T20I against Afghanistan which will be played on January 11 at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium/ Mohali Stadium (The Punjab Cricket Association Ajitgarh) in Mohali. India head coach Rahul Dravid revealed on Wednesday ahead of the first clash.

Kohli has not played a T20I match since the 2022 T20 World Cup which was played in Australia. However, Kohli will be available for the next two matches against Afghanistan. The modern-day great will miss the first T20I citing personal reasons.

There were reports earlier that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will open the innings for India against Afghanistan but now in the absence of Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings with India captain.

India’s head coach revealed that while India would only play one T20I series before the T20 World Cup in 2024, the success of players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will factor into the team selection for the tournament.

