Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a massive hint regarding his next club in an interview to an Italian magazine saying he wants to join a club which is struggling to win, adding “I’ll see you in Italy soon.”

Speculations are rife over the Swede’s future after his contract ended with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles Galaxy last month after they exited in the playoffs. “I’ll join a club which must get back to winning, which must renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything,” Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia.

He added, “That is the only way I’ll be able to find the necessary motivation to surprise you again. It’s not just about choosing a team, as there are other factors that need to line up, including in the interests of my family.”

According to several reports, the 38-year-old has been offered a six-month contract by AC Milan who are currently 11th in Serie A standings. Napoli, the last season’s runners-up, have gone six matches without a win and could also be among the possible options for Ibrahimovic. “I’ll see you in Italy soon. I love to make the difference. I don’t just want to do one or two things well, I want to do all of it,” he said.

This won’t be the first time Ibrahimovic will be plying his trade in Italian football, having last played for AC Milan, scoring 42 goals in 61 appearances. Interestingly, Milan’s last league title came with Ibrahimovic still on their roster.

He won three league titles with Inter Milan and two with Juventus.