FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has broken his silence after being blamed for club teammate Antoine Griezmann's struggles at Camp Nou. Griezmann's uncle and former agent have claimed that Messi is the reason why the French forward hasn't been able to adapt to life at Barcelona.

Messi responded after returning from international duty, told reporters, "I'm tired of always being everyone's problem at the club."

According to various reports, Messi was also met by tax inspectors which also irked Messi. "I get here after a 15-hour flight and I find a tax agent here, it's ridiculous," he said.

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019 but has yet to perform at his best. His uncle Emmanuel Lopes had claimed that Messi calls the shots at Barcelona and the training sessions are structured to suit the Argentine.

“(Griezmann) was convinced that he wasn’t going to be successful within the first six months, but what I didn’t expect was that it would last an entire year,” Lopes told El Chiringuito. “Besides, with Messi, I know what’s going on inside (the club) – it’s not easy. Basically, (Messi) doesn’t work hard enough at Barca and the training sessions are structured in order to please certain people, which is fine if you don’t want to work (as hard).”

Messi’s relationship with the club has deteriorated in the recent time with him even handing a transfer request earlier this year. He also reportedly had a falling out with the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu who eventually stepped down from the position.

The strain in relationship has coincided with Barcelona’s drop in performances on the field that saw them finishing without a silverware last season including a humiliating 2-8 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinals.

Messi will be back in action for Barcelona this weekend when they take on Atletico Madrid.