India vs Afghanistan Live Score And Updates: 0-0

IND vs AFG Live Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan live FIFA World Cup Qualifier match from Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. After registering a comprehensive win over Bangladesh, the next challenger for the Blue Tigers are Afghanistan. Sunil Chhetri produced a stellar performance in the last match with a brace to seal the deal for India. All eyes will be on him once again this Tuesday.

Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India are looking dangerous with their approach as they are constantly putting the Afghan keeper under pressure with the chances and the corners. Igor Stimac is looking a bit disappointed after receiving a yellow as he seems a bit quiet at the moment. IND vs AFG 0-0 in 23rd minute

  • 7:47 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India dominated the initial minutes of the game as Afghanistan looked a bit scattered in the midfield department so far as India are making full use of it to create some problems. IND vs AFG 0-0 in 16th minute

  • 7:41 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India get a couple of corners in the initial minutes but Afghanistan showed some resilience there at the moments to keep the ball out of the net. Sunil Chhetri also produced his magic with a super run from the left flank but fails to score the goal. IND v AFG 0-0 in 10th minute

  • 7:37 PM IST

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Live IND vs AFG Score And Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India start the game with an aggressive approach as Manvir Singh took an excellent run to create problems for Afghanistan’s defence. The Blue Tigers will look to continue this momentum to keep pressure on Afghan players right away. IND vs AFH 0-0 in 5th minute

  • 7:32 PM IST

    KICK-OFF!

  • 7:25 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems.

  • 7:20 PM IST

  • 6:46 PM IST

  • 6:41 PM IST