After a spate of poor results, two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have sacked coach John Gregory who had led them to the title in the 2017-18 season.

“The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours,” the club said in a statement on Saturday.

Gregory had himself hinted that it was time for someone else to take over Chennaiyin who have managed just one win from six matches so far this ISL season. They have lost three and drawn two matches.

This was after a nightmare of a last season where the then defending champions finished at the bottom of the points table. “This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club,” the statement added.

Chennaiyin FC will make further announcements in due course. They are currently eighth in the standings, ahead of Kerala Blasters FC and bottom-placed Hyderabad FC.