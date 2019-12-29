The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced changes in fixtures of six matches for its ongoing 2019-20 season due to various reasons.

The fixture between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC which was cancelled due to the protests in Assam earlier this month will now be played on February 25, 2020 in Guwahati. Another NEUFC match, scheduled for January 2 has been moved ahead to February 10 ‘due to non-availability of the stadium’. Khelo India Youth Games are to be held at the venue from January 2 to 22.

The organisers have also swapped the fixtures between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC (originally on February 7) and North East United FC and Kerala Blasters FC (originally on February 9).

Hyderabad FC will now face Jamshedpur FC on February 13 after their meeting was moved forward by a day.

The fixture between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be played on February 12 instead of 13.