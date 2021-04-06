The Indian Women’s League, scheduled to be held in Odisha later this month, was on Tuesday, postponed indefinitely in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the All India Football Federation said. The AIFF said it will take a decision on the fate of the tournament at a later date. Earlier, the AIFF had said that the tournament would have to be held in May at the latest. Also Read - Mumbai Beaches to Remain Shut For Public Till April 30: Reports

“The Hero Indian Women’s League scheduled to be held in Odisha later this month has been postponed until further notice,” the AIFF said in a release. The AIFF said the decision was taken after discussion with Odisha Sports over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state while also keeping in mind the safety and security of the players and officials.” Also Read - Saudi Arabia Makes Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory For Hajj Pilgrimage As COVID Cases Soar

“The AIFF along with Odisha Sports and the participating teams will be taking a stock of the situation once the health parameters improve,” it said. The development came three days after the AIFF announced the postponement of the play-off matches of the same tournament. The play-off matches were earlier scheduled to start in the national capital from Wednesday. Also Read - 5 Superfoods To Boost Immune System And Help You Stay Healthy Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Odisha have been on the rise with more than 500 cases on Monday and Tuesday. The state reported 588 new cases on Tuesday after 573 infections on Monday.