Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku struck twice each as Inter Milan swept aside Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to enter the Europa League final on Monday. Martinez struck on either side of the half-time before setting up Lukaku in the 78th minute to help Milan reach their first ever European final since 2010.

Martinez gave Milan the lead with a perfect header in the 19th minute and the Italian giants could have easily doubled it before the half-time had they not missed a couple of chances. Upon resumption, Danilo D'Ambrosio doubled their lead with a header of his own in the 64th minute.

Martinez would have his second 16 minutes before the regulation time thanks to a superb curling effort. He then capped off his excellent show, playing the role of provider for Lukaku who made it 4-0.

Lukaku then doubled his own tally with a superb run and finish in the 83rd minute.

Shakhtar dominated the possession but failed to find the back of the net.

Milan will now face five-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the final who came from behind to beat former champions Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

The final will be played on Friday.

Lukaku, who scored in his 10th successive Europa League match, said Milan overwhelmed their opponents with superior physicality. “We knew that they were really good in combinations, short combinations,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “And as long as we kept the centre of the defence close, I don’t think we would have any problems because the physicality of us was a bit too much for them. In the second half, we came through and showed our power and our patterns of play really disrupted them a lot.”

“The team is doing well. Everybody is trying to do their best. We worked really hard in the little camp that we had. It was tough, but now you see the results of the hard work we put in. Physically and tactically, everyone is 100 per cent, so hopefully we can keep going,” the Belgian striker added.