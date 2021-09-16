LIVE Score Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Match Updates

Milan: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live UEFA Champions League match score and updates from San Siro Stadium. The two European giants are once again potted in the same group of the UCL as this time Inter will look to take their revenge over Real Madrid for last season’s ouster from the group stage. Inter will dearly miss Romelu Lukaku who left the club this season after an impressive two-year spell. Lukaku was the go-through player in Inter line-up who produced goals for them. Now the responsibility will be on Lautaro Martinez and Eden Dzeko to take Inter forward in European competition. On the other hand, Real Madrid are also going through a transitional phase and are desperate to prove themselves in European competition under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Champions League Appearance Record in Manchester United's Shocking 1-2 Defeat vs Young Boys

See the latest Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Final Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the Inter vs Real UEFA Champions League Live Football Score, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Live match, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Live score today, Inter vs Real UCL Live video, Live Football TV, UCL Live, Inter vs Real live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch UCL live match, UCL LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match, Inter vs Real UCL Live match score, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match UCL between Inter Milan vs Real Madrid from the San Siro Stadium. Also Read - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Match Highlights UEFA Champions League Updates: BAR 0-3 BAY; Robert Lewandowski Nets Brace as Bayern Stamp Authority Over Barcelona