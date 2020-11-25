Real Madrid will lock horns against Inter Milan in the Champions League match on Thursday. The giants from their respective leagues will fight for their survival in the Champions League against each other in a gruelling contest. Real Madrid will miss the services of their senior players Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema due to injury reasons. It will be a huge task for other players to put up a strong show in their key players’ absence against Inter Milan in the battle for survival. Madrid are third on the points table with just one win in 3 games, while Inter are fourth with zero win in 3 matches. “For us, it represents a final, after the defeat in Madrid and the two previous draws there are not many solutions,” Conte told a pre-match press conference at the San Siro. “We have no escape, we have to win. And we know, after the first leg, that if we want we can win. It will be a very difficult match, we know what Real Madrid are, their history, even recent in this competition,” continued Conte. Madrid will also miss Luka Jovic and Eder Miliato in the clash as the duo is diagnosed with COVID-19. Here are the details of when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live football match online in India. Also Read - Juventus vs Ferencvaros: Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Lionel Messi's Champions League Record in 2-1 Win

When is the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match will take place on Thursday, November 26.

What are the timings of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match will start at 01.30 PM IST.

Where is the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be played at the San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV.