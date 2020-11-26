Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the Group B contest of UEFA Champions League on Thursday. With the win, the Zinedine Zidane’s side kept their hope alive in Europe’s biggest competition. Real Madrid dominated the game and Inter struggled with 10-Man after Arturo Vidal received back-to-back Yellow Cards in 33rd minute for dissent after arguing with the referee for a penalty kick. Also Read - INT vs RM Dream11 Team Hints And Tips, Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, Predicted XIs at San Siro 1:30 AM IST November 26 Thursday

For the Los Blancos, Eden Hazard converted a goal from the penalty spot in the 7th minute to provide an early lead. after Nacho Monreal was fouled. It was Hazard's first goal in the Champions League in the last three years. Since joining Madrid last season, the Belgium winger spent most of the time at the sidelines due to injuries.

The Arturo Vidal sent-off took the match away from the hosts reach as they were never in the game after the incident.

Brazil’s Rodrygo netted the second goal for Los Blancos after coming from the bench in the second half. The Brazillian fired the incredible volley from Lucas Vazquez’s cross to double Madrid’s advantage at San Siro.

Real Madrid are now second on the points table in the Group B. While, the Antonio Conte’s Inter have now a slim chance to qualify for the next round of Champions League. They currently sit at the bottom of the table, five points behind Madrid and six behind table-leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

“Win, lose or draw, the important thing is to play well. Today we deserved to win and we had the match under control until the end,” said Zidane, whose side were held 1-1 at Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

“It doesn’t change anything. We also played well the other day and deserved three points.”

While the Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said that the defeat can clearly state that Inter and Real Madrid are on different levels

“It was always going to be difficult playing against big clubs like Real Madrid, so when going a goal down and a man down, it becomes an impossible mountain to climb,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think we saw the difference between them and us. It shouldn’t knock us down. It should show us there’s a path we must take and we need to be hungry, hard-working and humble, to realise where we are and not let ourselves get swayed by voices from the outside,” he added.