Jose Mourinho has been appointed Italian football club AS Roma coach on a three-year contract from next season onwards. He will succeed Paulo Fonseca, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. Mourinho, sacked by Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur last month, has won 25 major titles in his coaching career. The 58-year-old also won the Champions League with Porto in 2004, three Premier League titles with Chelsea, and La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012.

Mourinho, who led Manchester United to the Europa League in 2017, has signed a contract with Roma that runs until June 30, 2024.

The Portuguese was replaced two weeks ago at Tottenham Hotspur and will be hoping to turn the fortunes of Roma from 2021-22 onwards.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” Roma president Dan Friedkin said in a statement.

L’#ASRoma è lieta di annunciare che José Mourinho sarà il nuovo Responsabile Tecnico della Prima Squadra a partire dalla stagione 2021-22! pic.twitter.com/Brko17N56B — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project. The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”

Mourinho, who has also coached Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea, said, “After meetings with the ownership and (general manager) Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming year.”

Roma’s last Serie A title was in 2001 and the last Italian Cup title came in 2008.

They have had modest results recently, losing 6-2 in the Europa League semi-final first leg at Manchester United last week.