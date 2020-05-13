Premier League club Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo despite regarding the Portuguese a a ‘perfect player’. Also Read - Juventus Footballer Paulo Dybala Recovers From Coronavirus

Both Messi and Ronaldo are considered two of the greatest footballers of all-time but who is better is a debate that has polarised experts and fans alike.

While Klopp is an admirer of Ronaldo's attributes including his physical fitness and professionalism, but what Messi can do with his little frame on the pitch does the trick for the German.

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,” Klopp told freekickerz on YouTube. “The explanation is the following. We’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend.”

“But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better.

“And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player,” he added.

However, Klopp says both have left an incredible impact with their performances over the years “It’s really difficult therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time. There are also some younger players who have a similar potential, but to do that over this time period is even more incredible,” he said.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Messi enjoyed a stories rivalry, breaking goal-scoring records for fun. Between them, the duo has won 11 of the past 12 Ballon d’Or awards.