Serie A champions Juventus suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Cagliari on Wednesday with Cristiano Ronaldo failing to score. Luca Gagliano was the star of the show scoring the opening goal before setting up the second.

Ronaldo now has a mountain to climb to catch up with Serie A leading goalscorer Ciro Immobile who scored twice in Lazio's 2-0 win over relegated Brescia on Wednesday.

The Portuguese now trails Immobile by four goals with just one Serie A game remaining.

Juventus though have bigger issues to address as this was their third defeat after the football season resumed.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have been able to win just two of their previous seven games now with Champions League last-16 stage looming.

Sarri though is more worries about the cramped scheduling and said he may end up fielding an U-23 side in their final league game of the season against Roma on Saturday.

“Conceding 40 goals this season might be a concern, but tonight’s game was not,” Sarri was quoted as saying by goal.com. “We had we injured players and we came off a championship win 68 hours ago, so it was an atypical game that should be taken for what it is.”

“We must become more solid. But we are the only ones in Europe who have played five games in 12 days, the league has created huge problems for us. Let’s see how we are tomorrow and if it is appropriate to deploy the Under-23s on Saturday against Roma to make the best recovery,” he added.