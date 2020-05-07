Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested negative for the coronavirus meaning he can start training at the Italian club’s facility. Also Read - Tagore Birth Anniversary 2020: No Gathering in West Bengal Owing to Corona Scare

Dybala was diagnosed with the deadly virus in March and tested positive for it as early as last week. However, the Argentine and his club have announced his recovery.

"Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care," the 26-year-old tweeted on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, Juventus said the player will no longer be required to undergo home isolation.

“Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results,” Juventus said in a statement. “The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Dybala along with two more Juventus footballers Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi was tested positive for the COVID-19 in March.

While Rugani and Matuidi recovered by mid-April, Dybala continued testing positive.

Meanwhile, another Italian Serie A club Torina have announced an unnamed player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“During the first medical examinations carried out on the players of Torino FC, a positive result emerged for COVID-19,” the club said on its website on Wednesday.”The player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored.”

All 20 clubs of Italian Serie A, Italy’s top-flight football competition, voted in favour of resuming the season whenever possible.