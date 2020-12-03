Cristiano Ronaldo struck a 750th career goal as Juventus brushed aside Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in their Champions League group clash on Wednesday. Juventus have already qualified for the last 16 stage and have a chance to top their group with a game left against Barcelona. Also Read - MUN vs PSG Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Champions League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain on December 3 Thursday

It was a routine win for the Italian giants who took the lead through Federico Chiesa in the first half before Ronaldo added the second goal in the 57th minute.

Morata than scored the third, his sixth of the campaign, as he drew level with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as the season's top-scorers.

Juventus will have to beat Barcelona by three goals if they hope to top their group.

It might not be the easiest task but Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his players will be motivated to do so.

“These were the easiest games to prepare as a player, so I hope the same will be true as a coach,” Pirlo was quoted as saying by Goal. “These fixtures really focus the mind, the motivation comes by itself and I feel ready.”

Juventus Captain Leonardo Bonucci said his team will try to finish on a high.

“It won’t be easy to score the three goals against Barcelona to take the top spot, but we’ll try our best,” Bonucci said. “We know there’s a process and a journey we need to go through. The target was to qualify for the round of 16 and be in the running with Barcelona for the top spot until the end, so we’ve achieved that. Now we’ll try to complete the job.

“I think we are on track considering we didn’t have any real rest or the kind of pre-season training routine you need when there are many changes both on the bench and in the squad,” he added.

Dynamo coach Mircea Lucescu blamed defensive errors for his team’s defeat.

“I can’t say we played well, but our defensive mistakes did cost us a lot,” Lucescu was quoted as saying by Reuters. “It’s very hard when you have players aged 21 and 18 in your back line. Those errors were costly for us. It’s just a lack of experience.”