A record-breaking show from Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus FC on the brink of defending their Serie A title after a convincing 2-1 win over Lazio on Monday. Ronaldo scored from the spot in the second half before being set up by Paulo Dybala for his second goal as Bianconeri went eight points clear at the top of the league standings and could potentially retain the title this week.

Inter Milan are second.

Both the Juventus goals came inside three minutes of the second half. A Ronaldo shot was adjudged by VAR to have been handled outside the area by Lazio's Bastos which the Portuguese duly converted.

It was Ronaldo’s 50th Serie A goal in 61 matches as he became the fastest to the landmark in the league’s history.

Three minutes later, Dybala led a counter-attack and then passed on to Ronaldo who tapped into the empty net, his 30th of the ongoing season.

Lazio pulled one back in the 83rd minute with Ciro Immobile also reaching 30-goal mark after converting a penalty.

Juventus held onto their lead to take another step towards securing Scudetto.

“Records are always important, but the team victory is more important,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport. “I’m helping the team to win. It’s important to win the title. There are four games left and we know that Serie A is a difficult championship.”

Ronaldo is also the third player in Juventus’ history to have scored 30 or more goals in a single Serie A season.

Juventus next face Udinese on Thursday while Lazio take on Cagliari.

Atlanta have a chance to regain the second spot if they beat Bologna on Tuesday.