Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema suffered an injury in France's comprehensive win over Bulgaria in the international friendly. In the tune-up to Euros, France registered a 3-0 win over Bulgaria despite Benzema's injury. Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann scored a stunning bicycle kick to open the scoring for France, while Olivier Giroud scored a brace in the second half.

Benzema who returned to France's side recently after 2014, sustained a knee injury in the 41st minute as manager Didier Deschamps didn't take any risk to continue with him.

However, France didn't miss Benzema much in the attack as Giroud who didn't had much game time for Chelsea last season, entered the pitch after halftime and scored a brace to hit his 45th and 46th international goal. The Chelsea striker is now just 5 goals behind Thiery Henry tally of most goals for France.

Meanwhile, it was Griezmann who continued his stunning form in Les Blues jersey as he scored a spectacular bicycle click to score the first goal of the match. In the 29th minute, the Barcelona winger connected the ball as it entered the nets after taking a deflection on its way past goalkeeper Daniel Naumov.

After the match, Deschamps was excited about the Euros and said it is going much more difficult against Germany in their opening clash.

“There were a lot of good things. I’ve been able to spare a few players as I was allowed six substitutions. Now we know what to expect, it’s going to be much more difficult on the 15th [against Germany],” said Deschamps.

“The competition is about to start and that’s the only thing that matters.”

Deschamps also revealed that Benzema was getting stiff after the knock as he himself asked to get subbed.

“It’s a knock on the knee, which also affects the muscle. He felt he was getting stiff so he asked to be subbed,” said Deschamps. “The medical staff are taking care of him.”