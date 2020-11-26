KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match KBFC vs NEUFC at GMC Stadium Bambolim: In the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC. Both teams will be playing their second game of the Indian Super League. NorthEast United FC started their campaign with a win over Mumbai City, while Kerala Blasters FC suffered defeat in the opening game of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction ISL 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Player List, NEUFC Dream11 Team Player List, KBFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips -Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips – ISL 2020-21-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – KBFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 26.

Venue: GMC Stadium Bambolim.

KBFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Jessel Carneiro, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego (VC), Sahal Abdul Samad, Nongdamba Naorem, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah (C), Gary Hooper

KBFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurjiner Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Fanai Lalrempuia

KBFC vs NEUFC Full Squads

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

NorthEast United FC: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

