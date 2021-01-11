Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU) forward Komron Tursnov on Sunday walked into I-Leagu history books after smashing the record for the fastest goal in the competition’s history. Tursnov found the back of the net as early as the ninth second after kickoff against Real Kashmir FC setting the new record. Also Read - I-League 2020-21 to Start on January 9: AIFF

Tursnov thus broke the earlier record of Katsumi Yusa who had scored after 13 seconds against Churchill Brothers during the 2018-19 season.

Tursnov, who represents Tajikistan at the international level, said he took the half-chance. "You can say that. My job is to help my team and coach. My coach has told me, 'Komron, I need goals from you.' I saw it, and had to pull the trigger. That's my job. I saw a yawning gap and thought to myself, why not? As a striker, you need to take on those half-chances," he said.

TRAU coach Nandakumar was all praise for Tursnov. “It was according to our training routine and we knew how to execute it. It was all according to our game plan and I am satisfied that it worked out perfectly. Credit where it’s due, Tursunov striker was a thing of beauty and I am very happy to have a player who can score absolute bangers in my team,” he said.

Real Kashmir’s David Robertson said the early goal left them stunned. “I have never seen a goal as early as that in my career and a goal like that is very difficult to come back from. A goal as early as that puts you on the back foot and chasing the match from the first minute isn’t the best thing to do in the first game of the season. It just shows you how exciting the league is,” he said.

The contest though ended in a 1-1 draw.

Comparatively, the fastest goals in Premier League is 7.69 seconds, while in LaLiga and Serie A it is 7.82 and 6 seconds respectively. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga shares its fastest goal scored with the I-League at 9 seconds.