FC Barcelona will be without forward Philippe Coutinho for 8-10 weeks after tests on Wednesday showed the Brazilian damaged the meniscus ligament during Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home with Eibar. Coutinho started the game on the bench and came on in the second half but limped off the pitch during stoppage time as Barcelona finished the game with 10 men having made all its substitutions. On Wednesday morning, tests confirmed early impressions that Coutinho will need an operation to repair the damage.

"The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee," the club said in a statement.

"Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days." confirmed the Barca website.

The injury is another major setback for Barca coach Ronald Koeman, who is already without long-term injury victims Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto.

Coutinho returned to the Camp Nou in the summer after his loan at Bayern Munich and began the season brightly, but his form has dipped in recent weeks and there had been speculation that with teenager Pedri taking his place in the first team, Barca could look to sell him to raise funds for new signings.

His knee injury is a double blow for the club, who now has no option to sell him in January and will lose him as another attacking option in a disappointing season.

Barcelona has endured a torrid start to its La Liga campaign and sit sixth in the La Liga standings on 25 points from 15 games, seven behind leader Atletico Madrid which has two games in hand.