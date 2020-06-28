Barcelona‘s La Liga title hopes have suffered another blow after being held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Saturday. Luis Suarez scored twice putting the defending champions in front but on both the occasions they allowed Celta to come back, handing their closest title rivals Real Madrid the edge. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi: 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About the Football Icon

Suarez put Barca in front 20 minutes after the start thanks to Lionel Messi's decision to cross the ball on free-kick that the Uruguayan headed home.

Okay Yokuslu then sprinted from the right as he crashed through the defense of the visitors and set up Fedor Smolov for a simple tap-in five minutes after the break for the equaliser.

Suarez then put his side in the lead again in the 67th minute and it seemed they will hold on to the slim lead before Iago Aspas curled in a free-kick two minutes before the full-time for a dramatic late equaliser.

The draw still saw Barcelona climb up to the top of the La Liga standings but with single-point lead over Real who have played a game less and next face bottom-dwellers Espanyol on Sunday.

Should Zinedine Zidane’s men win come Sunday, they will open up a two-point lead at the top.

A disappointed Suarez said Barcelona now have to depend on Real dropping points.

“The feeling is a negative one,” AFP quoted Suarez as saying after the match. “If we want to stay in the title race and have it in our hands we have to win all our games. But we now have to rely on Madrid to drop points.”