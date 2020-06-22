Sergio Ramos converted a 20th straight spot-kick while Karim Benzema added a second to help Real Madrid edge ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga title race on Sunday. Real beat Sociedad 2-1 to replace Barcelona at the top of the standings after their fierce rivals handed them a chance with a goalless draw against Sevilla on Friday. Also Read - Marcelo Takes Knee as Real Madrid Beat Eibar 3-1 on La Liga Return

The first half ended on even keel with neither of the two teams breaking the deadlock. However, five minutes into the second half and Vinicus Junior was brought down in the danger zone winning Real a penalty. Also Read - ESL vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Espanyol vs Alaves Football Match at RCDE Stadium 5:30 PM IST June 13 Saturday

Ramos duly scored and thus became La Liga’s highest ever scoring defender. He has now 68 goals against his name, one more than Ronald Koeman. Also Read - SEV vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Sevilla FC vs Real Betis FC Football Match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan 1.30 AM IST June 12

“He’s the best defender in the world,” Real manager Zinedine Zidane said. “What he has been doing and achieving for so many years is incredible.”

However, minutes after celebrating the record, Ramos limped off having injured his knee. However, Zidane is hopeful it’s not something serious. “Right now it hurts a lot but that’s just the bang I think,” said Zidane afterwards. “That’s the good news but we’ll see.”

Benzema then seemed to have put the game to bed with his controversial strike in the 70th minute. He seemed to have controlled the ball with his hand but the VAR ruled in his favaour and thus allowing the goal.

Seven minutes before the full time, Sociedad were given a slim hope with Mikel Merino pulling one back but Zidane’s men held onto their lead in what is an important win as far as the title race is concerned.

Elsewhere, Valencia have kept their dreams of a top-four finish alive with a 2-0 win over Osasuna.