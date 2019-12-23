Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 in Riyadh, capital city of Saudi Arabia, to lift the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time on Sunday.

The star-studded Juventus, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, were the firm favourites despite being beaten by Lazio in Serie A, the only team to have managed to do so this season. However Luis Alberto put Lazio in front in the 16th minute.

Just before the half-time, Paulo Dybala cancelled out the opener making it 1-1.

With the scores locked at 1-1, it was Lazio who again broke the deadlock 17 minutes before the regulation time through their Bosnian import Senad Lulic and regained a solitary goal lead.

Juventus’ hopes ended for good after their midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off and then, in the stoppage time, Danilo Cataldi made it 3-1 from a free kick.

“We did something magical — to beat Juve twice in two weeks is incredible,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi told Rai Sport. “I think this was another deserved victory for a strong team that always believed in our ideas.”

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said there was ‘anger’ among the squad after the defeat but added the focus is now on the trophies they can potentially win. “We are sorry we lost a trophy, but we still have many competitions at stake in the next five months. There is anger but crying over it does not solve the problems,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Lazio had beaten Juventus, again with a 3-1 scoreline, at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A.