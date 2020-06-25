English Championship side Leeds United has removed an image of Osama bin Laden appeared to have been placed on their stands. With fans being banned from professional competitions in England due to the coronavirus pandemic, the clubs have asked them to photographs of themselves or dear ones to be placed on the empty seats. Also Read - Lockdown to be Re-imposed in Bengaluru? Yediyurappa Asks People to Cooperate if They Don't Want Another Shutdown

The photograph may have slipped their radar with United being quoted as saying by the BBC that they "will ensure there are no more offensive images."

United had earlier announced they are introducing "15,000 crowdies" for their remaining home games at Elland Road. As part of the initiative, the fans will be invited to create and design their own personalised Crowdie to support their team from inside the stadium.

“We are asking fans to get their club colours on and support the Leeds United Crowdie scheme that will see ‘life-size’ cut outs installed at Elland Road from our first home fixture against Fulham, and remain in place while matches continue behind closed doors. We want to demonstrate that our legendary support will be at Elland Road for every match in spirit,” United chief executive Angus Kinnear had said in a statement.

United are currently placed at second spot in the Championship table having lost to Cardiff City on Saturday.

They next host Fulham on Saturday who are at the third spot.