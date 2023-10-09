Home

Football Legend Ronaldinho Snapped With South Africa Cricketer Faf du Plessis Ahead Of Kolkata Tour

Ronaldinho is considered as one of the greatest footballers of all-time and he will be visiting the City of Joy next week.

New Delhi, 9th October: Football legend and World Cup winner with Brazil, Ronaldinho was snapped with South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis during the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star attended the Qatar GP, where Ronaldinho was invited as a guest. du Plessis didn’t miss a chance to take a picture with the living legend and also got his PSG jersey signed by the Brazilian himself.

In a few days time, on the 2nd day of the Durga Puja festivities, which is on 16th October, the Barcelona legend will be gracing India’s City of Joy, Kolkata for a short trip. Sports Promoter, Satadru Dutta with his ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative’ will be brining the Brazilian to India. Dutta has already brought the likes of Pele, Maradona, Emi Martinez, Cafu, Valderrama and Neeraj Chopra to Kolkata.

Faf Du Plessis with football legend Ronaldinho. pic.twitter.com/TsocNg5DZx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2023

The Brazilian will participate in many charitable activities including visiting his R10 Football academy, where he will interact with kids at Merlin Rise. He will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park and Rishra. Ronaldinho will also be part of a Charity football match and also grace Diamond Harbour FC ground.

”It would be a huge honour to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal and gift her a jersey. I know Cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengal’s ‘Dada”’, the former AC Milan said in a Facebook Post about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Indian cricket legend, Sourav Ganguly.

This won’t be the first time, Ronaldinho will be visiting India. He was previously part of the Premier Futsal franchise league in the past.

