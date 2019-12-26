Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match LEI vs LIV at King Power Stadium, Leicester: In an exciting contest of Premier League 2019-20 of game week 19, European champs Liverpool will travel all the way to Leicester to play an important fixture at the King Power Stadium on December 27 (Saturday early morning in This will be one of the most anticipated Boxing day clash of all among Premier League contests as the top two sides of the table fight hard to prove their supremacy. Eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the season, Liverpool can move 13 points clear at the top if they beat the hosts on Thursday late night. At the moment, Liverpool are ten points clear of former champs Leicester.

Liverpool’s current form also makes them favourite for the marquee encounter at the King Power stadium. The Reds arrive with a record of 17 wins from 18 league games, and are unbeaten in their last 34. Only Manchester United have taken points off them this season.

On Saturday, they became world champions for the first time in their history, beating Flamengo in Doha to lift the FIFA Club World Cup – their third trophy of the year.

Meanwhile, Brendon Rogers has been a revelation for Leicester this season. This has given many Foxes’ fans hope of the surprise and inspirational title repeat season. However, recent form has hindered in their way of closing the gap between them and leaders Liverpool. In their last 5 outings, the Foxes have won 3, drew 1 and lost 1. The Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Leicester City vs Liverpool Match Details

Date: December 27, 2019 (India)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

My Dream11 Team

Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Virgil van Dijk, Çaglar Söyüncü, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy.

LEI vs LIV Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Periera, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyoncu, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool FC: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

