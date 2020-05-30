English Premier League side Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on Friday revealed he had been infected with the deadly coronavirus in March. He also compared the effects of the deadly virus on how he felt climbing Kilimanjaro. Also Read - Trump Bans Entry of Certain Groups of Chinese Students to US

Rodgers says he fell ill 'a week or so' after the English season was suspended on March 13 and later tested positive for the virus. "I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford (March 14) and then the week after that, I started to struggle."

Rodgers said he suffered from “breathlessness” before he recovered.

“For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus,” he added.

The former Liverpool manager is still being tested twice a week according to the Premier League’s coronavirus protocols.

Previously, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus on March 12 but has since recovered after self-isolating.

He had reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis – the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February – had coronavirus on March 10.

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, subject to government approval.

The English FA Cup football competition has been provisionally slated to resume with the quarter-finals on June 27-28 and the final set to be held on August 1.