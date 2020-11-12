Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic shed light on the relationship that Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann shared in the dressing room. Rakitic, who joined Sevilla this season, claimed that Messi and Griezmann spend a lot of time together in the dressing room. Also Read - He's Emperor and Monarch: Griezmann's Former Advisor Claims Lionel Messi's Attitude Towards The French Forward is “Deplorable”

Griezmann joined Barcelona ahead of last season but he is yet to make his mark at the Catalan giants with 15 goals in 2019/20 campaign. Also Read - Luis Suarez Reacts to Quique Setien's 'Difficult to Manage' Claim on Lionel Messi

“What I saw was that they got along very well. I got along wonderfully with Antoine and Leo. The two drink mate together and spend a lot of time together in the dressing room,” Rakitic told El Pelotazo Also Read - Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Lionel Messi Scores as Blaugrana Move Closer to Champions League Last-16

The Croatian feels that if the duo started scoring goals together then there will be no more talk regarding their relation.

“If both of them start to score goals, there will be no more talk – that’s the requirement and expectation of a great team like Barcelona. I don’t worry, though, because they’re two spectacular guys. I wish them all the best.”

Recently, Griezmann’s former advisor Eric Olhats bashed Messi and called him emperor and monarch at the same time.

“Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything. He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye,” Olhats told France Football.

“His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around,” he added.