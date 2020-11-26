Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo posted heartfelt messages to pay rich tribute to Argentina legend Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday, after suffering a heart attack. He was 60-year-old. Also Read - WATCH: Diego Maradona Scores Iconic 'Hand of God' Goal Against England at 1986 World Cup

Messi, who is often compared to Maradona due to similarities of playing style, said 'He leaves us but doesn't leave because Diego is eternal'.

"A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends," wrote Messi on his Instagram post.

Portugal and Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo called Maradona ‘an unparalleled magician’.

“Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best of all time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,” Ronaldo tweeted.

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Brazil football great Pele also posted a heartfelt note for Maradona and said the world lost a legend.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,” wrote Pele on Twitter.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Maradona underwent surgery on November 3 after which his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said that Maradona was suffering from confusion caused by “abstinence”. He, however, recovered enough to leave the hospital and was taken to a house in Tigre, on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The Argentine was often considered as the greatest footballer of all time for his exploits with the national team and Napoli. Maradona guided Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986 under his leadership, where he netted five goals and provided five assists in the winning campaign.