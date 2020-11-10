Antoine Griezmann’s former advisor Eric Olhats feels that Lionel Messi’s attitude towards the French forward has been “deplorable”. Griezmann, who joined Barcelona in 2019 summer from Atletico Madrid, hasn’t been lived up to the expectations. Olhats claims Messi didn’t see Griezmann’s arrival with a good eye. Also Read - Luis Suarez Reacts to Quique Setien's 'Difficult to Manage' Claim on Lionel Messi

The French forward managed to score only 15 goals in his debut season at Camp Nou. The things didn't change much this season too, as he has netted only two goals till now.

Griezmann's former advisor bashed Messi and called him emperor and monarch at the same time.

“Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything. He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye,” Olhats told France Football.

“His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around,” he added.

Olhats also gave his opinion on the infamous Lionel Messi’s transfer saga ahead of the ongoing season.

“In my eyes, Messi said he wanted to leave to see what role he still had as a decision-making player, regarding the players who arrived and those who left, but he eventually stayed. Classic Messi! As good on the pitch as he is bad off it,” he said.

“Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously leaves some marks.”

Olhats further claimed that its Messi’s fault that the French forward failed to adapt at Barcelona last year.

“It’s the club that’s sick, not him. “Last year, when Antoine arrived, Messi didn’t talk to him, didn’t pass him the ball. He created a real trauma for a more than negative adaptation.

“That clearly left its mark. It was clear and visible. Add to that the president stepping down, the club conceding eight against Bayern and three different managers, the conditions aren’t good.”