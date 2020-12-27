Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi hailed his former manager Pep Guardiola and opened up on playing under him. Messi achieved massive success under Guardiola’s guidance as Barcelona enjoyed a golden period under the Spanish manager. Also Read - Lionel Messi Has 3-4 More Years to go at Highest Level: Carles Puyol

Pep Guardiola is currently managing Premier League giants Manchester City as he guided them to back to back league titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Messi was heavily linked with City ahead of this season when he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona. However, eventually, the Argentine stayed with the Catalan giants.

"Pep has something special. He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack… he told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win," Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

Messi claims he was lucky to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique. The Argentine shared a great partnership with Enrique too as in his first season Barcelona won the treble and Messi claimed his fifth Ballon d’Or.

“I was lucky to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they’ve taught me,” Messi said.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner played 158 games under Enrique in which he netted 153 goals and 73 assists. While, under Guardiola, Messi became a force to reckon with as he scored 221 goals in 219 matches with 91 assists.

Messi also talked about the tough time he faced ahead of the ongoing season when he handed in a transfer request via burofax.

“I’m fine today. It’s true that I had a very bad time in the summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, the way the season ended, the burofax and all that… Then I dragged it with me a bit at the beginning of the season, but I’m fine today,” Messi admitted.

However, the 34-year-old claimed that he is ready to fight for every trophy with Barcelona this season.

“I feel like seriously fighting for everything that’s ahead of us. I feel excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at the club and team level, and everything around Barcelona is difficult, but I am looking forward to it,” Messi said.