Argentina settled for a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on Friday. Lionel Messi once again created problems for the opposition with his magnificent display in the Argentinian jersey. The captain also scored from the penalty spot to hit the lone goal for Argentina.

In the match, Argentina also gave a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona who passed away this year. Ahead of the clash, Argentine players donned tribute jersey in honour of Maradona. They were supposed to wear them in the match also but the FIFA would not allow it.

Messi got a penalty after his teammate Lautaro Martinez was brought down by Chile's Maripan inside the box. The Barcelona forward didn't make any mistake from the spot and sent Claudio Bravo the other way to take an early lead for Argentina in the 24th minute.

Chile didn’t step back after the goal and they started searching for the equalizer from the word go. They don’t take much time to make it level as Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez scored the goal in the 36th minute.

Later in the business end of the first half, Messi got a chance to score from the free-kick spot but Bravo made a magnificent save to stop’s his former club teammate’s curler.

The Argentine captain tried his best to help Argentine take the lead in the second half but he doesn’t receive ample support from other forwards. He missed converting another free-kick chance in the 80th minute as the ball hit the pole.

Messi feels it’s not easy to coming back after a long time for the international matches but wants his team to get back stronger again.

“It had been a long time that we weren’t together, it’s not easy coming back but I think at times we played a good game. I’m happy about the result, beyond that we couldn’t win. Little by little, we have to get stronger again,” Argentina captain Messi said after the match.