Lionel Messi has returned to pre-season training with his club FC Barcelona days after making a dramatic U-turn on his attempt to force an exit. Messi, reportedly, was the first to train among the squad on Monday – the first time since the much publicised transfer saga that saw him being pitted directly against the club board members.

Messi had sent a transfer request to Barcelona last month expressing his desire to find another club. However, the Catalan giants refused to hold any talks of a free transfer as they claimed that 700 million euros have to be paid as part of his release clause should he desire to leave.

The Argentine's father flew to Barcelona to hold talks with the club following which Messi, in an interview, revealed he's not going anywhere and will see through the remaining one-year of his contract.

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not,” Messi had told goal.com in an interview. “Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season.”

“And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million (£624m/$823m) clause, and that this is impossible” he added.

Messi reportedly arrive an hour and a half before before the scheduled start of the training session and a picture of him was later tweeted by the club’s official handle later on.

Barcelona will get their La Liga campaign underway on September 27 against Villareal.