Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed financial terms with Premier League club Manchester City that will make him the highest paid footballer in history. Messi is currently lodged in a controversial transfer battle with his boyhood club FC Barcelona over an exit clause. Also Read - Transfer News: Amid Lionel Messi-Barcelona Debate, Ivan Rakitic Leaves Camp Nou to Rejoin Sevilla

According to Scottish tabloid Daily Record, Messi’s financial terms will see him pocket a whopping € 700 million across five years should he sign a five-year deal with City Football Group (CFG), the holding company of Man City. Also Read - Lionel Messi’s Decision to Leave Camp Nou Irreversible And Manchester City Move is Likely, Claims Barcelona Presidential Candidate Toni Freixa

As per the deal, the Argentine icon will spend three yeas in Premier League before moving to CFG’s Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise New York City in the United States for two seasons. He has also been offered an equity in CFG. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Argentina President Alberto Fernandez Wants The Barcelona Star to Finish Career at Newell's

Messi sent the football world in collective meltdown after faxing transfer request to Barcelona board seemingly unhappy with the state of affairs in Camp Nou. His decision may also have been affected by a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Champions League last month after surrendering La Liga title to their eternal rivals Real Madrid.

City are leading the race to land his coveted signature with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in securing his services.

However, according to the Scottish daily, Messi is more keen on making City his next home as he targets a reunion with manager Pep Guardiola. “Messi thinks Guardiola took the best football out of him, and he wants to repeat that,” the daily quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Last week, Messi skipped a mandatory medical test and practice session further fuelling speculations that he is on his way out.

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong Messi continue to be part of the club’s WhatsApp group chat.

“I hope that Messi is still there when I get back, but that is not something that is up to me. He’s still in the group chat,” the Dutch footballer told Fox Sports. “I’m not anyone to talk about it with him, I’m sure he has many people around him doing that these days.”