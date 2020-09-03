Each day brings in a new development in the ongoing Lionel Messi transfer saga with the football icon now reportedly considering to stay at FC Barcelona to see out the remaining one year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer next season. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Father on Barcelona Star's Transfer: Difficult For Him to Remain at Camp Nou

According TyC Sports, the same publication which first broke the news of Messi handing in his transfer request, the 33-year-old will spend Thursday contemplating his next move while going through his options.

On Wednesday, Messi's father Jorge met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss about the potential transfer without any progress.

Messi has demanded to be allowed to leave to a different club but Barcelona are more keen on keeping him at Camp Nou till 2022, hoping to renew his current contract.

Several clubs including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan have been linked to the Argentine. What may deter others from approaching his signature aggressively is the astronomical release clause which Barca claim is part of his current deal.

If a club manages to pay the Spanish giants 700 million euros, they will have to legally sell Messi.

While Messi’s camp says the release clause isn’t valid and he can leave for free, Barca claim, otherwise and have been officially backed by La Liga as well.

According to the publications, several senior members of the club have requested with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to reconsider his decision and stay back.

Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph, the forward can also leave for a significantly less amount than what his current club are demanding should a compromise be reached.

Messi may leave for just €100 million should the two parties agree.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric reckons if the transfer happens, the prestige of La Liga will be hugely affected.

“If it happens it will be a huge loss for the prestige of the league,” Modric told AFP. “But we need to go forward. Other players will become stars. When Ronaldo left, the same thing happened, the life of Real Madrid went on without him and it will be the same for Barcelona and La Liga without Messi.”