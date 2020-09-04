There can be a last minute twist to the ongoing transfer saga involving football icon Lionel Messi and his boyhood club FC Barcelona. Having taken advice from his father Jorge and legal team, Messi is planning to make a U-turn on his decision to quit the Catalan giants having sensationally handed in a transfer request last week. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News: Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Feels Messi Has 'Earned Right' to Decide His Future With Barcelona

As per Marca, Messi has been told that Barca are adamant at not having him leave without a potential new club forking out the whopping 700 million euros as release amount which is part of his current deal that runs till next year. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Argentine Superstar Now '90% Likely to Stay' at FC Barcelona

Messi camp though insists that the clause isn’t valid but Barca feel otherwise meaning the Argentine will have to go court to force his exit which is a route he doesn’t want to take. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Father on Barcelona Star's Transfer: Difficult For Him to Remain at Camp Nou

Additionally, as per the report, the two clubs Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain which have shown real interest in signing the superstar are also not willing to get entangled in a legal dispute.

The 33-year-old now plans to see through his contract running till 2021 following which he can leave for free.

The talks between his father Jorge and the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu continued for a second straight day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Messi is yet to attend Barcelona’s pre-season training sessions, missing them now for a third day in a row. He was being fined €100,000 daily for remaining absent and for missing a mandatory coronavirus test last weekend.

However, Bartomeu has now reportedly allowed him more days to consider his options without paying any fine.

Earlier this week, Jorge had told reporters it seems difficult that his son will remain with Barcelona following their Champions League quarterfinals exit last month.

Messi has been unhappy with the sale of Neymar and the state of affairs at the club with which he has been associated for 20 years now.