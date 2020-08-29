The Lionel Messi transfer saga gets intriguing by the day with the talisman now reportedly seeking an amicable exit from FC Barcelona and wants to meet with the club representatives to sort out differences. Messi put in a stunning transfer request earlier this week leading to fans protesting outside the Camp Nou demanding the resignation of Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu. Also Read - Football Transfer News: Can Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Play Together at Juventus? Juan Cuadrado Answers

Messi has been reportedly unhappy with the way things are running at the Spanish club with which is association dates back to his teenage years. What made him determined to leave the club was the 8-2 Champions League thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this month. Also Read - Transfer News: Former Liverpool Star Luis Suarez Rubbishes Lionel Messi's Claims About His Barcelona Future

According to Goal, Messi wants to leave on good terms and wants to have a board meeting. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Man City to Meet Barca Star's Family Next Week as PSG Prepare Offer

The Argentine was apparently unhappy with the club selling Neymar and sacking manager Ernesto Valverde earlier this season.

There have also been reports of Messi wanting to officially on the saga but when he would do that is not clear as of now.

The latest development comes a day after Bartomeu reportedly said he is willing to resign if the six-time Ballon d’Or winner changes his mind and stays at the club.

The news has put several top European clubs on high-alert with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan rumoured to be interested in signing Messi.

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Italian giants Juventus have contacted Messi’s father Jorge regarding a potential move for the 33-year-old.

Juventus recently appointed the legendary Andrea Pirlo as their new manager and in their pursuit of the Champions League, may end up teaming Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo – two of the greatest footballers of their generation.

Meanwhile, another Barcelona star Luis Suarez has also been offered to Juventus, reports Daily Mail.

The Uruguayan is reportedly not part of new Barca manager Ronald Koeman’s plan and has since been linked to various clubs including Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and his former club AFC Ajax.