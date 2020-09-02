Lionel Messi‘s father, Jorge, who also acts as his representative, has reportedly landed in Barcelona to hold transfer talks with the La Liga club a over a week after news broke that the football icon wants out. His impending exit has dominated the football world with FC Barcelona refusing to let him go and instead are hopeful of renewing his contract. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Become Highest Paid Footballer in History After Agreeing €700m Manchester City Contract: Report

"I don't know anything, guys." Jorge told reporters after arriving at the El Prat Airport.

Jorge will meet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss the potential transfer.

That Messi is determined and serious to leave Camp Nou this year is evident from the fact that he didn’t train with the club on Monday and also missed a mandatory medical screening on Sunday.

Messi is unhappy at the direction the club seems to be headed towards considering the spate of failures it had to endure in the previous month including bottling their La Liga lead to hand eternal rivals Real Madrid the league title. And then they were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinals.

A host of European clubs including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are interested in signing the Argentine.

Messi has been at Camp Nou since his early teens and is their all-time leading goalscorer with 634 goals in 731 appearances. During his time at the club, he has led them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

He has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times so far.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s widely regarded as the greatest footballer of his generation with few even terming his as the greatest to have played the game.

Man City are leading the race should Messi leave resulting in a possible reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

What could deter the clubs is the astronomical release clause (€700 million) as part of Messi’s contract with the Spanish club which is valid till 2021.