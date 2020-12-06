LIV vs WOL Dream11 Tips and Predictions Also Read - TOT vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Tottenham vs Arsenal on December 6, Sunday

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs WOL. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Wolves will lock horns against Liverpool on December 7 at Anfield Stadium. Wolves are currently placed 10th on the points table with 5 wins in 10 games. The Wolves are going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the past few games. While Liverpool are at the third spot and have played one game lesser than the table leaders Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp will look to take a jump on the points table on Monday. Liverpool is expected to miss the services of their glovesman Allison for the crucial clash and the pressure will be added on the defence, who are missing Virgin Van Dijk. Liverpool vs Wolves Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIV vs WOL, Wolves Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LIV vs WOL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.45 AM IST – December 7 in India.

LIV vs WOL My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Caoimhin Keller

Defender: Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Willy Boly, Nelson Semedo

Mid-Fielder: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Joao Moutinho

Forward: Sadio Mane (C), Diogo Jota, Adama Traore (VC)

Liverpool vs Wolves Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Caoimhin Keller; Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota; Mohamed Salah

Wolves probable line-up: Rui Patricio; Marcal, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Nelson Semedo; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore

