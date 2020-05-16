Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Live Blog

Score: Dortumnd 4-0 Schalke

A winning return to Bundesliga for Dortmund. They looked a bit scratchy at the start before steadily taking control over the proceedings. Haaland, as usual, was excellent – opened the scoring before Guerreiro struck twice. Hazard too put his name on the scoresheet in what turned out to be a one-sided contest. Also Read - DOR vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Match at Signal Iduna Park 7:00 PM IST May 16

90+1′: FULL-TIME – Dortmund have started with a comprehensive 4-0 drubbing of rivals Schalke. Also Read - Bundesliga Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Fixtures, Match Timings in India

87′: A flurry of substitutions – Gotze replaces Dahoud, Becker comes in for Kenny and Guerreiro makes way for Schmelzer. Also Read - FC Augsburg Manager to Miss Bundesliga Restart After Breaking Quarantine to Buy Toothpaste

86′: Matondo has been booked for tackling Hakimi.

85′: The intensity had nosedived in the past few minutes. Dortmund are mighty satisfied with the lead they have. Schalke have resigned to their fate.

82′: Looks like it will be Dortmund who may be making the best of the remaining period. They are the ones continuously making headway and creating chances. Hakimi intercepts a long pass and almost sent the ball Haaland’s way but the ball is just wide.

81′: Less than 10 minutes left in the play now. This is a done game now. Whatever remains of this game now involves Schalke trying to reduce the margin of defeat and Dortmund pounding in some more goals for fun.

78′: Now Hazard, who seems to have hurt himself, has been substituted by Jadon Sancho.

76′: Another substitution – Caligiuri replaced by Miranda.

74′: Plenty of action – Schopf has replaced Serdar. Schalke win a corner. Sane with the header from the centre of the box but it amounts to nothing.

73′: Yellow Card! Dortmund’s Lukasz Piszczek shown yellow card for handball.

70′: 20 minutes to go. If you have just joined us, the scoreline should be enough information to make out the story of this contest.

69′: A free-kick for Schalke now. What can they make of this? A good delivery but an equally good header from Balerdi to clear the danger. Dortmund are safe.

65′: We can only imagine the atmosphere the Dortmund fans would have created witnessing this performance. It’s been a clinical show so far from the home side.

63′: GOAL! Second for Raphael Guerreiro. Sensational stuff from Dortmund. This is turning into a thrashing now. A pass from Guerreiro to Haaland to the right of the D. And Haaland returns the favour to his teammate who slips in diagonally and flicks it to the right.

61′: Dortmund are bossing this game now. In between there have been instances where Shalke have seemed to be doing something but largely their efforts have come to nothing

58′: A foul by Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

56′: Burgstaller’s left footed shot from just outside the box draws a save. Something going on for Schalke who have been in shambles since the restart.

53′: Delaney has received a yellow card for using his elbow in a high challenge.

51′: A refresher: Five substitutes can be used as part of new rules introduced in the wake of coronavirus

50′: Haaland is being treated after that foul. Sane should have received a yellow card for that infringement. He gets it now.

48′: GOAL! A counterattack from the hosts as Haaland leads the charge from the left. He offloads it for Brandt before being felled by Sane. Brandt takes it forward and leaves it for Hazard who fires a low shot to the bottom right. Dortmund lead 3-0 now

46′: Double change made by Schalke – The injured Todibo has been replaced by Burgstaller while Matondo comes in for Raman

So we are back with the second half. Massive derby to restart the season halted by coronavirus. Dortmund lead. Schalke started well before being outclassed. A lot of ground to cover for the tourists. A lot of time remains in this contest.

FIRST HALF ENDS: The hosts lead through goals from Haaland and Guerreiro

45′: GOAL! Dortmund have doubled their lead at the half-time through Guerreiro. Schubert with a terrible clearance and Julian Brandt picks it up and passes along to Guerreiro who strides forward and into the box. A low shot from the left follows and skips past the diving goalkeeper who is distraught at his effort. Dortmund 2-0 Schalke

41′: Another big chance! Hakimi receives a pass on the right and proceeds ahead with the ball, enters the box and has plenty of support on his either sides but decides to take the matters in his own hands. A powerful shot follows but an equally good block from Schalke defender results in a corner which as the previous ones, amounts to nothing.

39′: Todibo is receiving some treatment forcing a short break.

35′: Ah! Dortmund have taken full control of this fixture now. That goal helped as Schalke seemed to have been shocked by that. Hakimi sprints in from the right and picks out Guerreiro but his effort is off-target.

33′: Hazard has made quite an impact so far. He wins another free-kick. However, nothing comes out of it.

30′: Haaland has now scored 10 goal this Bundesliga season.

29′: GOAAL! And it’s that man Haaland who gets Dortmund in the lead. Hakimi flicks and directs the ball to Hazard who sprints to the right, spots his man and sends a perfect cross that gets guided by Haaland inside the back of the net.

27′: A half-clearance and Caligiuri lines himself up for a shot inside the box forcing Burki to pull off a decent save.

24′: MISSED! Haaland from the left side of the box shoots but finds the side netting.

23′: Serdar brings down Hazard on the left. Dortmund have a free-kick just outside the D. Hakimi to make the attempt but can only pick out Nastasic.

19′: Dormund are growing into the game and have become far more assertive than they were after the first 10 minutes of play.

17′: Corner for Dortmund after Sane blocks Guerreiro’s angled shot. Nothing comes of the set play though.

15′: Dortmund are slowly getting into the groove now. Plenty of space for Hakimi on the right, delivers a low ball inside the six-yard ball inviting a timely intervention from Todibo who slides and clears the danger.

12′: VAR pressed into action! A possible handball from Kenny. No penalty as he was quite close to Haaland and wouldn’t have been able to avoid the ball making contact with his hand.

10′: These early exchanges have clearly been dominated by Schalke, belying the fact that they are four places below Dortmund in the table. Neither side has scored in the first 10 minutes.

7′: Hazard goes for the glory from a long distance but fires it into the empty stands

5′: Harit shimmies forward before being fouled by Dahoud and Dortmund concede a free-kick just outside the D. However, Caligiuri’s effort is blocked by the wall.

4′: A bit shocked by Schalke’s early aggression, Haaland takes the charge for the hosts and rushes inside their half. However, he loses control at the very end before Schubert pounces to grab control.

3′: Schalke with the first pressing move of the half. Mckennie takes the ball away in the midfield and passes it to Raman. However, Hakimi makes a timely intervention to thwart the danger.

2′: Dortmund have had to make a change at the last-minute with Reyna picking up an injury during the warm-up. He has been replaced by Hazard.

1′: Matchday 26 of Bundesliga is underway! Dortmund win the toss and will literally set the ball rolling

7:01 pm IST: Referee is fnally out in the middle. Seconds way from kick-off now.

6:58 pm IST: The players are out onto the field. Ah! how we have missed this. Empty chairs. That looks strange. Surreal scenes anyway.

6:40 pm IST: Starting XIs are out!

Dortmund: Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek (captain), Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Achraf Hakimi, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland.

Schalke: Markus Schubert, Jean-Clair Todibo, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Jonjoe Kenny, Suat Serdar, Weston McKennie, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri (c), Amine Harit, Benito Raman.

6:30 pm IST: Dortmund are second while Shalke are sixth in the points table. This is perhaps the most high-profile fixtures of the entire Bundesliga weekend and is regarded as the biggest local derby in Germany.

Top-flight football competition in Europe resumes through Bundesliga after over two months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six matches have been scheduled for Saturday with the most-high profile being Borussia Dortmund vs Schakle 04 in the Ruhr Derby.

All the remaining matchdays will be played behind closed doors against draconian guidelines.

While the gate fee and atmosphere will surely take a hit in the absence of vociferous fans, the telecast of the matches will result in revenue that could help the various German club ride the financial storm that coronavirus pandemic has created.

The German Football League (DFL) had to present a comprehensive guideline in front of the country’s politicians promising strict safety measures in order to get the permission to resume the season.

Starting XIs

Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Brandt, Guerreiro, Delaney, Dahoud, Reyna, Haaland

Substitutes: Hitz, Sancho, Hazard, Schmelzer, Morey, Balerdi, Furich, Gotze, Raschl

Shalke 04: Schubert, Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic, Oczipka; McKennie, Cagligiuri, Sane, Serdar, Harit, Raman.

Substitutes: Nubel, Miranda, Gregoritsch, Matondo, Kutucu, Burgstaller, Schopf, Becker, Mercan.

Dortmund vs Shalke Squads

Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeepers: Burki, Hitz, Unbehaun, Hupe, Oelschlagel

Defenders: Zagadou, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer

Midfielders: Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Gotze, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Can, Witsel, Osterhage, Reyna, Raschl

Forwards: Sancho, Haaland

Shalke 04

Goalkeepers: Schubert, Nubel, Langer

Defenders: Miranda, Kabak, Nastasic, Stambouli, Kenny, Todibo, Oczipka, Sane, Becker, Thiaw

Midfielders: McKennie, Mascarell, Serdar, Boujellab, Caligiuri, Harit, Schopf, Mercan

Forwards: Raman, Matondo, Gregoritsch, Kutucu, Burgstaller