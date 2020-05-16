Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Live Blog

Score: Dortumnd 1-0 Schalke

27′: A half-clearance and Caligiuri lines himself up for a shot inside the box forcing Burki to pull off a decent save.

24′: MISSED! Haaland from the left side of the box shoots but finds the side netting.

23′: Serdar brings down Hazard on the left. Dortmund have a free-kick just outside the D. Hakimi to make the attempt but can only pick out Nastasic.

19′: Dormund are growing into the game and have become far more assertive than they were after the first 10 minutes of play.

17′: Corner for Dortmund after Sane blocks Guerreiro’s angled shot. Nothing comes of the set play though.

15′: Dortmund are slowly getting into the groove now. Plenty of space for Hakimi on the right, delivers a low ball inside the six-yard ball inviting a timely intervention from Todibo who slides and clears the danger.

12′: VAR pressed into action! A possible handball from Kenny. No penalty as he was quite close to Haaland and wouldn’t have been able to avoid the ball making contact with his hand.

10′: These early exchanges have clearly been dominated by Schalke, belying the fact that they are four places below Dortmund in the table. Neither side has scored in the first 10 minutes.

7′: Hazard goes for the glory from a long distance but fires it into the empty stands

5′: Harit shimmies forward before being fouled by Dahoud and Dortmund concede a free-kick just outside the D. However, Caligiuri’s effort is blocked by the wall.

4′: A bit shocked by Schalke’s early aggression, Haaland takes the charge for the hosts and rushes inside their half. However, he loses control at the very end before Schubert pounces to grab control.

3′: Schalke with the first pressing move of the half. Mckennie takes the ball away in the midfield and passes it to Raman. However, Hakimi makes a timely intervention to thwart the danger.

2′: Dortmund have had to make a change at the last-minute with Reyna picking up an injury during the warm-up. He has been replaced by Hazard.

1′: Matchday 26 of Bundesliga is underway! Dortmund win the toss and will literally set the ball rolling

7:01 pm IST: Referee is fnally out in the middle. Seconds way from kick-off now.

6:58 pm IST: The players are out onto the field. Ah! how we have missed this. Empty chairs. That looks strange. Surreal scenes anyway.

6:40 pm IST: Starting XIs are out!

Dortmund: Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek (captain), Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Achraf Hakimi, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland.

Schalke: Markus Schubert, Jean-Clair Todibo, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Jonjoe Kenny, Suat Serdar, Weston McKennie, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri (c), Amine Harit, Benito Raman.

6:30 pm IST: Dortmund are second while Shalke are sixth in the points table. This is perhaps the most high-profile fixtures of the entire Bundesliga weekend and is regarded as the biggest local derby in Germany.

Top-flight football competition in Europe resumes through Bundesliga after over two months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six matches have been scheduled for Saturday with the most-high profile being Borussia Dortmund vs Schakle 04 in the Ruhr Derby.

All the remaining matchdays will be played behind closed doors against draconian guidelines.

While the gate fee and atmosphere will surely take a hit in the absence of vociferous fans, the telecast of the matches will result in revenue that could help the various German club ride the financial storm that coronavirus pandemic has created.

The German Football League (DFL) had to present a comprehensive guideline in front of the country’s politicians promising strict safety measures in order to get the permission to resume the season.

Starting XIs

Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Brandt, Guerreiro, Delaney, Dahoud, Reyna, Haaland

Substitutes: Hitz, Sancho, Hazard, Schmelzer, Morey, Balerdi, Furich, Gotze, Raschl

Shalke 04: Schubert, Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic, Oczipka; McKennie, Cagligiuri, Sane, Serdar, Harit, Raman.

Substitutes: Nubel, Miranda, Gregoritsch, Matondo, Kutucu, Burgstaller, Schopf, Becker, Mercan.

Dortmund vs Shalke Squads

Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeepers: Burki, Hitz, Unbehaun, Hupe, Oelschlagel

Defenders: Zagadou, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer

Midfielders: Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Gotze, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Can, Witsel, Osterhage, Reyna, Raschl

Forwards: Sancho, Haaland

Shalke 04

Goalkeepers: Schubert, Nubel, Langer

Defenders: Miranda, Kabak, Nastasic, Stambouli, Kenny, Todibo, Oczipka, Sane, Becker, Thiaw

Midfielders: McKennie, Mascarell, Serdar, Boujellab, Caligiuri, Harit, Schopf, Mercan

Forwards: Raman, Matondo, Gregoritsch, Kutucu, Burgstaller