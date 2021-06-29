France vs Switzerland Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020:

FRA vs SUI Score And Updates Euro 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the France vs Switzerland live Euro 2020 match from Bucharest, Romania. World Champions French team will look to prove their dominance over the Swiss team in the round of 16 matches. All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe who has failed to create any impact in Euro 2020. While Xherdan Shaqiri will be key for Switzerland. See the latest France vs Switzerland Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the FRA vs SWI Euro 2020 Live Football Score, France vs Switzerland Live match, France vs Switzerland Live score today, FRA vs SWI Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, FRA vs SWI live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today France vs Switzerland match, FRA vs SWI Euro 2020 Live match score, France vs Switzerland Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match Euro 2020 between France vs Switzerland from the National Arena. Also Read - FRA vs SUI Live Streaming EURO 2020, Round of 16: When And Where to Watch France vs Switzerland Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Also Read - Match Highlights Belgium vs Portugal Updates Euro 2020: Thorgan Hazard's Goal Knocks Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Out From Tournament
Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo-Karim Benzema Swapping Jerseys During Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Game is a Treat For Real Madrid Fans

Live Updates

  • 3:18 AM IST

    World Champions France are out of Euro 2020 after suffering a 4-5 defeat on penalties against Switzerland. And it’s none other than Kylian Mbappe who missed the penalty for them

  • 3:17 AM IST

    KYLIAN MBAPPE FAILS TO SCORE as Swiss Goalkeeper makes a stunning save

  • 3:15 AM IST

    Admir Mehmedi Scores For Switzerland | 5-4

  • 3:14 AM IST

    Presnel Kimpembe Scores For France | 4-4

  • 3:13 AM IST

    Ruben Vargas Scores For Switzerland | 4-3

  • 3:12 AM IST

    Marcus Thuram Scores For France | 3-3

  • 3:11 AM IST

    Manuel Akanji Scores For Switzerland | 3-2

  • 3:10 AM IST

    Olivier Giroud Scores For France | 2-2

  • 3:09 AM IST

    Fabian Schar Score For Switzerland |2-1

  • 3:08 AM IST

    Paul Pogba Scores For France | 1-1