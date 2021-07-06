Live Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 Semifinal Score And Updates:

Italy have dominant football this Euro and are on an unbeaten streak under Roberto Mancini. The Italian team have been rock-solid in the defensive department and the oppositions have find extreme difficulty to score goals against them. On the other hand, Luis Enrique's Spain have played quality football with possession under their control. The Spanish team has been run by a quality midfield so far in the Euros but their attacking department is lacking the spark.

Spain: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri. Also Read - Match Highlights Argentina vs Ecuador Updates COPA AMERICA 2021: Argentina Beat Ecuador 3-0 to Book a Semi-Final Date With Colombia

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori