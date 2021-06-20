Italy vs Wales Live Score And Updates Euro 2020: 1-0

Rome: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 Match from Stadio Olimpico. The Roberto Mancini men are playing dominant football so far in the tournament with two wins in as many matches as they will look to complete the hat-trick of wins in the clash against Wales. While Gareth Bale and Co. will look to seal their spot in knockouts. See the latest Italy vs Wales Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the ITA vs WAL Euro 2020 Live Football Score, Italy vs Wales Live match, Italy vs Wales Live score today, ITA vs WAL Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, ITA vs WAL live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Italy vs Wales match, ITA vs WAL Euro 2020 Live match score, Italy vs Wales Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of the match Euro 2020 between Italy vs Wales from the Stadio Olimpico. Also Read - LIVE Stream Football Match Italy vs Wales UEFA Euro 2020, Group A: When And Where to Watch ITA vs WAL Live Stream Online and on TV

Also Read - ITA vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020, Group A: Captain – Italy vs Wales, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Stadio Olimpico at 9:30 PM IST June 20 Sunday
Also Read - Match Highlights POR vs GER Updates Euro 2020: Germany Thrash Defending Champions Portugal 4-2

Live Updates

  • 10:21 PM IST

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: HALF-TIME! Italy on top at halftime with a goal advantage and it is going to be a tough nut to crack for Wales. They need some magic to breach Italian defence which has been a tough task for everyone. It’s been more than 1000 minutes when Italy last conceded a goal. ITA vs WAL 1-0 at Half-Time

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLL!!! Matteo Pessina with an absolute sensational finish provides an early lead to Italy. Marco Veratti makes full use of the free-kick and as he delivered a low delivery and his midfield partner with a side heel gets the better of the goalkeeper. ITA vs WAL 1-0 in 39th minute

  • 10:04 PM IST

  • 10:03 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Italy have to be more clinical in front of the goal as they have attempted 7 shots so far but only managed to hit the target twice that were also pretty average chances. Despite Italy having a better possession, this game is well balanced at the moment. ITA vs WAL 0-0 in 30th minute

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Wales are not backing down from the challenge as they continue to play attacking football. Daniel James provides an exquisite cross to Aaron Ramsey inside the box but the Juventus midfielder gets his hand on the ball. ITA vs WAL 0-0 in 25th minute

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The problem which Wales have faced so far is to find some spaces which is going to be very difficult for them against Italy. Gareth Bale has failed to create any trouble so far while Italy continue to be very calm and composed. ITA vs WAL 0-0 in 18th minute

  • 9:46 PM IST

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Italy have been dominant so far in the possession with 75 per cent of it. Wales are mostly dependent on their counter-attacking moves with players with some ruthless pace. However, it will be difficult for them against a team like Italy. ITA vs WAL 0-0 in 10th minute

  • 9:38 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: As expected, Wales started the game with some attacking mindset in search of an early goal on the other side Italy are very calm and composed with a solid defensive backline to their support. ITA vs WAL 0-0 in 5th minute