Portugal vs France Live Score And Updates Euro 2020: 1-0

Budapest: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Portugal vs France mega Euro 2020 encounter live from Ferenc Puskás Stadium. Defending champions face a very tough test in France as the place to seal a place in knockout rounds is on the line for Portugal. The football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe will clash in the mega encounter at the Euros to mark the end of the group stage.

Live Updates

  • 1:17 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Penalty for France as Nelson Semedo pushes Kylian Mbappe inside the box.

  • 1:11 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Yellow card for Antoine Griezmann as France are all scattered on the pitch after conceding the first goal. Portugal are now looking more confident as the player likes Bernardo Silva and Jao Moutinho have been on top form. POR vs FRA 1-0 in 39th minute

  • 1:03 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAL!!!!!!! Cristiano Ronaldo nets a penalty as Portugal take an early lead at Budapest. What a start from Portugal and it will be more crucial from here for them as they scored the first goal against Germany but end up losing the game. POR vs FRA 1-0 in 30th minute

  • 1:00 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Another chance for Portugal but Periera missed the chance to head the ball and got collided with Hugo Lloris. Periera looks in a bit of discomfort and Portugal get a penalty. POR vs FRA 0-0 29th minute

  • 12:53 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo is looking extremely dangerous as he is searching for a goal to make things easy for Portugal. On the other hand, France’s Karim Benzema has been rusty tonight like the earlier games in the tournament. POR vs FRA 0-0 in 21st minute

  • 12:47 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Both are teams are looking well-poised and are looking to breach the opposition’s defence. Portugal have been fantastic with the cross balls but Ronaldo failed to connect any till now. Mbappe just missed a golden opportunity to take the lead. POR vs FRA 0-0 in 16th minute

  • 12:41 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: France are taking control over the game from Portugal as the defending champions are looking a bit scattered at the moment. Paul Pogba created a brilliant opportunity for Mbappe but the PSG man didn’t reach towards the ball. POR vs FRA 0-0 in 10th minute

  • 12:35 AM IST

    Live Portugal vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Portugal start the game with control over the possession which they lacked in the game against Germany. France are looking to breach Portugal through side flanks and create some issues for the rusty defence. POR vs FRA 0-0 in 4th minute

  • 12:31 AM IST

    KICK-OFF!

  • 12:19 AM IST