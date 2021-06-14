UEFA EURO 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Score And Updates

Live Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog. Spain begin their UEFA EURO 2020 Campaign against Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Monday. La Roja’s preparations for the competition were disrupted by some positive COVID-19 cases in the squad. That, unfortunately, forced the first-team stars to miss their last friendly against Lithuania and go into quarantine. Sergio Busquets, the first to get infected, has in fact left training camp and is likely to miss their group matches. However, everyone else in the Spain squad has tested negative. Sweden, on the other hand, also had two positive cases in Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, and called up six reserve players as replacements. Also Read - Live Streaming Euro 2020 Matches June 14: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CZR, POL vs SLO And SPN vs SWE Live Stream Football Matches Online and on TV

