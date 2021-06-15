EURO 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Score And Updates: 0-0

Live Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Spain vs Sweden Live Euro 2020 match from La Cartuja Stadium. Spain begin their UEFA EURO 2020 Campaign against Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Monday. La Roja’s preparations for the competition were disrupted by some positive COVID-19 cases in the squad. See the latest Spain vs Sweden Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the SPN vs SWE UEFA EURO 2020 Live Football Score, Spain vs Sweden Live match, Spain vs Sweden Live score today, SPN vs SWE UEFA EURO 2020 Live, Live Football TV, UEFA EURO 2020 Live, SPN vs SWE live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch UEFA EURO 2020 live match, UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Spain vs Sweden match, SPN vs SWE UEFA EURO 2020 Live match score, Spain vs Sweden Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden from La Cartuja Stadium, Spain here. Also Read - Euro 2020: Pedri Becomes Youngest Player to Represent Spain in European Championship