EURO 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Score And Updates: 0-0

Spain begin their UEFA EURO 2020 Campaign against Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Monday. La Roja's preparations for the competition were disrupted by some positive COVID-19 cases in the squad.

Live Updates

  • 1:36 AM IST

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Second Half-Resumes ! Spain will be eager to come in the scoresheet or maybe we are up for a Swedish upset on the cards. SPN 0-0 SWE|45th Minute

  • 1:30 AM IST

  • 1:22 AM IST

  • 1:21 AM IST

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Half-Time and it’s still level pegging ! Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata came closest for Spain with the latter missing a sitter. Spain dominated the first 45 minutes with 80% possession. Sweden gave the hosts a scare as Isak’s shot was cleared off the line by Marcos Llorente. HT: SPN 0-0 SWE

  • 1:16 AM IST

  • 1:16 AM IST

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Now all of a sudden Sweden has a chance as Isak almost breaks the deadlock! Wake up call for Spain ! SPN 0-0 SWE 40th Minute

  • 1:13 AM IST

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Jordi Alba’s looping ball sets Alvaro Morato through as the Swedish defense couldn’t quite judge the ball. With the Swedish custodian up off his line looking to block Morato’s shot, the former Chelsea man shoots it wide ! Chance wasted ! SPN 0-0 SWE| 37th Minute

  • 1:09 AM IST

  • 1:08 AM IST

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Llorente dribbles past Danielson but Olsen saves the day once again. SPN 0-0 SWE| 32nd Minute

  • 1:04 AM IST

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Koke once again in the thick of action as his first time shot inside the box goes way above the bar. SPN 0-0 SWE| 28th Minute